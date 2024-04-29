Congress fails to implement six guarantees: Talasani

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Sunday alleged that the Congress party-led state government has failed to implement the six guarantees made before the last assembly elections.

He urged the party cadres to embark on a door-to-door campaign and explain the failures of the state government to the people. He held a division-wise meeting with key leaders of Sanathnagar assembly constituency at his residence in Marredpally in support of Secunderabad BRS MP candidate T Padmarao Goud.

Talasani said the BJP has ignored development for five years, and will now pay the price for its mistake in the upcoming elections. “Kishan Reddy, who is an MP and Union minister, does not meet with people to know their problems and solve them.

He will be defeated. BRS is very strong at the booth level,” he said, expressing confidence that its candidate Padmarao Goud will win with a majority in the upcoming elections for the Secunderabad constituency.