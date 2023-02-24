Officials told to complete housing works before Ugadi

Parvathipuram Manyam: State Housing Corporation Managing Director G Lakshmisha said the corporation is making arrangements on war foot base to complete at least 5 lakhs houses by Ugadi. He toured Parvathipuram Manyam District and inspected the works of housing projects and interacted with beneficiaries. Lakshmisa visited Kasapeta layout of Seethanagram mandal and Neliparthi and Karasavalasa layouts of Saluru mandal.

He instructed the staff and engineering assistants to work hard to get progress stage wise. He directed officials to expedite the progress of housing schemes and fixed Ugadi as target to complete construction of at least five lakh houses. The government's target is to complete 10 lakh houses by this year.

Around 24,580 houses were sanctioned in Parvathipuram Manyam District of which about 13,790 houses are targeted to inaugurate on Ugadi, he said. As many as 8 thousand houses are completed. All basic amenities like roads, power, water supply will be provided in all layouts.

While addressing the engineering assistants, constructing a house for poor is a great service, which will be remembered forever and said next 20 days are very important to complete the works as Ugadi is coming. Officials told to get on-site geo tagged and data to be uploaded without any deviation.

Joint Collector O Anand, ITDA Project Officer C Vishnu Charan, Palakonda Sub Collector Nurool Quamar at Collectorate, Were Present.