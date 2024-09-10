Officials told to constantly monitor flood situation

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi has directed the officials to provide essential commodities to all the victims in the flood affected areas in the district.

She reviewed the flood situation in the district and the distribution of essential commodities through a teleconference on Monday.

She said that every family affected by the flood in the district should be provided essential items as directed by the government. She asked the officials to take measures to distribute essential goods and drinking water to the families whose houses were inundated by flood water in some villages of Kolleru area.

She said that due to depression in the Bay of Bengal, the danger of flood still persists in the district. In view of the rising water level of Godavari at Bhadrachalam, the authorities in Kukunoor and Velerupadu mandals should be on alert.

People of the low-lying areas should be alerted about the flood situation. As rivers are overflowing in the tribal areas, strict measures should be taken to prevent the movement of people and vehicles at the causeways and culverts.

After the floods, mandal special officers should pay special attention to sanitation, medical care, safe drinking water and repair of damaged irrigation sources in their area. The Collector directed the DPO to take measures to ensure sanitary conditions in all the villages. Fever surveys should be conducted in the flood affected areas and measures should be taken to identify those suffering from viral fevers and provide better treatment to them. Collector directed the Medical and Health Department officials to organise medical camps in the respective villages if many people are suffering from fever.

Due to floods, drinking water is likely to be contaminated and diseases may break out. So, drinking water should be chlorinated and supplied. They should set up medical camps so that cattle do not get affected by any diseases. She said the officials to take steps to repair the damaged roads and to take measures to repair the roads in dangerous condition on a war-footing.