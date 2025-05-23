Officials told to expedite Yeleru canal repairs

Kakinada: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and the district in-charge minister Dr Ponguru Narayana has directed officials to promptly repair all breaches in the Yeleru canal system caused by last year’s floods. The minister said that these repairs must be completed before the onset of the monsoon to ensure uninterrupted water supply for Kharif.

The directive was issued during a Kakinada district review committee meeting held on Thursday evening at the Collectorate, chaired by Minister Narayana. District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili, MLC Karri Padmasree, and MLAs Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and Pantam Nanaji reviewed various development issues with officials.

Collector Shan Mohan reported that 75% of the works suggested in the previous review meeting have been completed. He also announced that 52,000 units would be set up for SC/ST beneficiaries in the district under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli scheme. The Collector explained the promotion of drone usage in the agricultural sector.

Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Bhavana elaborated on the measures taken to prevent drinking water scarcity during summer.

Peddapuram MLA Chinarajappa urged immediate repairs to the Yeleru system and expedited completion of the Samarlakota bypass road and ADB road expansion projects.

Kakinada Rural MLA Pantam Nanaji requested measures to prevent crop damage caused by wastewater from aquaculture ponds.

Former MLA SVSN Varma, representing the Pithapuram constituency, called for support to farmers who are incurring losses due to millers colluding and offering low prices for their produce.

MLC Karri Padmasree raised concerns about the hostel problem faced by polytechnic students and sought its resolution.

People’s representatives collectively demanded swift action on alleged irregularities in Jayalakshmi Mac Society, Kirlampudi, and Yeleswaram Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies to aid affected investors and farmers.

Minister Narayana, as the committee chairman, instructed officials to take immediate action on all issues discussed by the members. He directed irrigation officials to repair all breaches in the Yeleru irrigation system before the Kharif season begins. He also asked Transco officials to install solar units on Tidco houses under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. The minister ordered a robust summer action plan, including borewell repairs and water transportation, to ensure no habitation faces drinking water scarcity. He directed officials to take necessary measures to ensure farmers receive Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce and stated that the government would be requested to provide more tarpaulins to farmers at subsidised rates.

Minister Narayana asserted that despite financial difficulties, the coalition government is fulfilling its promises. He announced that schemes such as ‘Talliki Vandanam’, free bus travel for women, and Rs 20,000 investment aid for farmers would be implemented in June.

The minister reiterated that the government is committed to delivering on all its promises while bearing the burden of accumulated debt from the previous administration. Joint collector Rahul Meena, DFO Ravindranath Reddy, DRO J Venkatrao, PADA PD A Chaitra Varshini, Agriculture Department JD Vijayakumar, Transco SE Prasad, and Irrigation EE Seshagiri Rao participated.