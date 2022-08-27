  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Officials told to focus on industrial development

Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha speaking at a District Industries and Exports Development Committee meeting at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Friday
x

Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha speaking at a District Industries and Exports Development Committee meeting at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Friday

Highlights

Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha instructed the officials to take all necessary steps for the development of industrial sector in the district.

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha instructed the officials to take all necessary steps for the development of industrial sector in the district.

They were asked to find the cluster to establish small and medium industrial units.

The Collector chaired a meeting of District Industries and Exports Development Committee at the Collectorate here on Friday. He ordered the officials concerned to resolve all the pending documents regarding start up units that were received through the single desk. He further instructed the officials concerned for setting up PMEGP small industries without delay.

Collector Ranjith Basha ordered the Machilipatnam Municipal Commissioner to solve water problem by supplying incessantly to BHEL at Nimmakuru. Aqua, handlooms, imitation jewellery and textiles industries should be developed, he added.

DRO Venkateswarlu, MUDA vice-chairman Narayana Reddy, APICC ZM Srinivas, Industries DD Vijayakumar and others attended the meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X