Officials told to focus on industrial development

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha instructed the officials to take all necessary steps for the development of industrial sector in the district.

They were asked to find the cluster to establish small and medium industrial units.

The Collector chaired a meeting of District Industries and Exports Development Committee at the Collectorate here on Friday. He ordered the officials concerned to resolve all the pending documents regarding start up units that were received through the single desk. He further instructed the officials concerned for setting up PMEGP small industries without delay.

Collector Ranjith Basha ordered the Machilipatnam Municipal Commissioner to solve water problem by supplying incessantly to BHEL at Nimmakuru. Aqua, handlooms, imitation jewellery and textiles industries should be developed, he added.

DRO Venkateswarlu, MUDA vice-chairman Narayana Reddy, APICC ZM Srinivas, Industries DD Vijayakumar and others attended the meeting.