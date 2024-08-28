Officials told to focus on registration of new voters

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi reviewed the Special Short Amendment of Voters List-2025 with the EROs and AEROs of the district through video conference from the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, she said polling booth-level officials should visit door-to-door and survey the details of dead and emigrants for the preparation of amended voter list-2025 in the district.

The applications received through the voter list amendment programme should be resolved within the stipulated time and the authorities should work hard for the verification of the voter list.

Awareness sessions should be held in every college to enrol youth who have completed 18 years of age in the voter list in large numbers. Action should be taken to ensure that the names of voters belonging to one family are all in the same polling booth.

Officials have been directed to conduct programmes to make people aware and utilise the voter registration, change of address, change of photo in the voter’s election photo identity card, deletion of name in the list. Officials should check the details of registration as a voter at various places and investigate at field-level and make correction.

District Revenue Officer D Pushpamani, Zilla Parishad CEO KSS Subbarao, RDO NSK Khajavali, Special Deputy Collectors Babji, Mukkanti and others were present.