Officials told to focus on serving nutritious food

Visakhapatnam: State Food Commission chairman Ch Vijay Pratap Reddy said nutritious food should be served to children through midday meal scheme. As part of the implementation and monitoring programme of the National Food Security Act, 2013, the Commission chairman inspected various primary schools, Anganwadi centres and godowns along with officials here on Tuesday

After checking the stock of rice, sugar and jaggery in a godown at Marripalem, the chairman asked the officials about the details of the stock stored. Later, the Commission chairman visited primary schools in Kancharapalem and Kapparada and verified the students' attendance book and had lunch with the students.

Similarly, Vijay Pratap Reddy visited Anganwadi centres in RP Peta, Appannapalem and Krishnapuram. He spoke to the children and enquired with them whether they were getting eggs on a daily basis or not. They inspected Vepagunta Zilla Parishad High School and Chinagadili Mandal Parishad Primary School and verified the records maintained at the campus. Community members D Kanta Rao, District Education Officer L Chandrakala, DSO G Surya Prakash Rao and officials concerned accompanied the Commission chairman.