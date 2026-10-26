Officials told to identify sensitive areas in advance

Amalapuram: Konaseema district election observer P Prashanthi has directed officials to identify sensitive and problem-prone areas in advance and take necessary precautionary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of local body elections. On Sunday, she visited the Returning Officer’s office covering Ainavilli, Ambajipeta and P Gannavaram and reviewed the arrangements made for the elections. She enquired about election preparedness, advance measures and the action plan drawn up by officials to ensure that the polling process was conducted without any hurdles. Prashanthi advised officials to assess the situation in their respective areas and remain vigilant to prevent any untoward incidents. She stressed that ensuring peaceful, free and fair elections was the collective responsibility of all officials involved in the process. She instructed election personnel to discharge their assigned duties efficiently and strictly adhere to the election rules and guidelines.

Horticulture Department Joint Director B Ramana, Ainavilli Tahsildar Vidyapati, Ambajipeta Tahsildar Chinnababu, P Gannavaram Tahsildar Sri Pallavi, DLDOs, MPDOs, revenue personnel and other officials participated in the review.