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Officials told to identify sensitive areas in advance

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On Sunday, she visited the Returning Officer’s office covering Ainavilli, Ambajipeta and P Gannavaram and reviewed the arrangements made for the elections.

Konaseema district election observer P Prashanthi visiting the Returning Officer’s office at Ainavilli on Sunday
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Konaseema district election observer P Prashanthi visiting the Returning Officer’s office at Ainavilli on Sunday

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Amalapuram: Konaseema district election observer P Prashanthi has directed officials to identify sensitive and problem-prone areas in advance and take necessary precautionary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of local body elections. On Sunday, she visited the Returning Officer’s office covering Ainavilli, Ambajipeta and P Gannavaram and reviewed the arrangements made for the elections. She enquired about election preparedness, advance measures and the action plan drawn up by officials to ensure that the polling process was conducted without any hurdles. Prashanthi advised officials to assess the situation in their respective areas and remain vigilant to prevent any untoward incidents. She stressed that ensuring peaceful, free and fair elections was the collective responsibility of all officials involved in the process. She instructed election personnel to discharge their assigned duties efficiently and strictly adhere to the election rules and guidelines.

Horticulture Department Joint Director B Ramana, Ainavilli Tahsildar Vidyapati, Ambajipeta Tahsildar Chinnababu, P Gannavaram Tahsildar Sri Pallavi, DLDOs, MPDOs, revenue personnel and other officials participated in the review.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

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KonaseemaLocal Body ElectionsP PrashanthiElection SecurityAmalapuram
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