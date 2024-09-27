Officials told to provide manpower to industries through skill training

Amaravati: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed the officials to work with proper plans to provide 20 lakh jobs and other employment opportunities in various sectors in five years to fulfill the election promise made to the youth.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting at the State Secretariat with officials of the departments of Skill Training, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Industries and SERF focusing on providing employment opportunities.

He asked the officials to provide human resources to the industries through skill training as per their requirement. CM is of the firm opinion that there is a possibility of getting large-scale employment opportunities through skill development. He said priority should be given to work-from-home through Hybrid systems.

The officials were told to take up the exercise of setting up training centres with the help of multinational companies and also study the possibility of creating employment opportunities in the flood-hit areas as the victims made an appeal to the Government to provide them some job opportunities in their respective areas.

Chandrababu felt that better results can be achieved if opportunities are provided in rural areas as many people confined themselves to their villages for various reasons.

Both the Government and the industrialists should work together on this, the Chief Minister said and directed the officials to come up to the next meeting with an action plan on providing employment opportunities. Officials of the departments concerned and several industrialists participated in the meeting.