Officials told to provide quality healthcare services to poor

Visakhapatnam: Social Welfare and district in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that the government’s goal is to provide quality healthcare services to poor and medical officers should work accordingly.

On Friday, along with south MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, the minister conducted a surprise visit to King George Hospital (KGH).

He examined the OP and help desk counters and visited various departments of the hospital. He enquired about the medical services being facilitated to the patients. Later, a review meeting was held with the doctors and hospital staff. Speaking at the meeting, the district in-charge minister said that electrical and fire safety measures are very important in every ward. He instructed the staff to keep emergency medicines and injections needed to the patients at all times. He instructed the officials concerned to take steps to ensure sanitation and security more effectively. CCTV cameras should be installed covering the entire hospital premises, he added. Further, the minister ordered the KGH Superintendent P Sivananda to set up a feeding room for lactating mothers and children’s toilets near the OP block. Veeranjaneya Swamy assured that necessary additional buildings will be constructed in the hospital and required staff will be appointed soon.