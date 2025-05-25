Officials told to speed up Sankar Vilas ROB works

Guntur: Thein-charge collector of Guntur district A Bhargav Teja has instructed officials to expedite the construction of the Sankar Vilas Road Over Bridge (ROB) by coordinating with various departments.

Along with Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, he held a meeting on Saturday at the collectorate in Guntur city with representatives from the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, GMC, Police, Railways, CPDCL, BSNL, and the construction agency.

During the meeting, he emphasised the need for the officials to work closely with the construction agency to commence the construction of the ROB pillars within two weeks. He also directed them to allocate sites to the agency on both sides of the ROB.

District revenue officer Khajavali, Officer on Special Duty to Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandraekhar, Roop Kumar, Traffic DSP Ramesh Kumar and GMC superintendent engineer Naga Malleswara Rao were present.