Officials told to submit plans to boost groundwater

Rajamahendravaram: District collector Kirti Chekuri has instructed officials to immediately submit a comprehensive report detailing future action plans and field-level measures to utilise every opportunity to increase groundwater levels in the district.

The collector chaired a review meeting on Wednesday at her Camp Office with officials from the Irrigation, Groundwater, DWAMA, and Village/Ward Secretariat departments.

During the meeting, the collector enquired about the groundwater statistics in the district. She directed DWAMA to prepare an integrated plan covering works like de-siltation, bush clearance, construction of soak pits, and restoration of water bodies.

Collector stressed the need to implement water conservation methods in both rural and urban areas with the participation of local bodies. She specifically instructed the Water Resources Department to take immediate action to prevent leakages and strengthen the bunds of major canals, including the Godavari canals.

The Groundwater Department was advised to provide mandal-wise statistics and real-time monitoring. Mandal Development Officers were tasked with achieving specific targets to enhance groundwater levels in every Gram Panchayat. The Rural Water Supply department was also asked to prepare proposals for works to be undertaken through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The collector disclosed that 88 villages in the district currently have extremely low groundwater levels, and 122 villages are below average. She recalled the recent statement by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who visited the district and said that focusing on increasing groundwater would help preserve an economic resource worth Rs 5,000 crore.

She explained that forest conservation methods, extensive construction of soak pits, desilting of tanks, and other protective measures could help retain 80% of groundwater discharge. The collector stressed the importance of starting field-level works rigorously, keeping in mind the water requirements for the upcoming summer season.

Irrigation Superintending Engineer K Gopinath, Deputy Director of Groundwater Department Y Srinivas, District GSW&S Officer P Veena Devi, and DWAMA Administrative Officer Kishore participated in this meeting.