Officials told to work for comprehensive dist development

Puttaparthi: AP Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha has called upon the district administration to prepare a comprehensive district action plan on agriculture, horticulture and on industrial front.

Addressing the officials on 'district vision plan' here on Monday, Savitha said that the district has all the resources for development and to keep the district on top of developed districts. It is Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's vision to develop the State and keep it in the top position in the list of developed States in the country. As per the CM’s vision, all the districts in the State should be developed and Puttaparthi should lead the districts in development, Minister Savitha opined.

Stating that conditions are conducive in the district for industrial and Horticulture development, the Minister said there is immense scope for development of handloom weavers with the central schemes that are in vogue. She revealed that the CM during his next Delhi trip will prevail upon the Centre to exempt handloom weavers from GST. She assured that the State government is ready to create marketing facilities for trendy and innovative designs in handloom products.

District Collector TS Chethan and MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy also spoke on the occasion.