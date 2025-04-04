Officials told to work in coordination for success of Gangamma Jathara

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya urged the officials of various departments to work in tandem for the successful conduct of the Tatayyagunta Gangamma Jathara to be held in May second week.

The Commissioner on Thursday held a meeting with officials of various departments including health, engineering and town planning.

Adequate arrangements should be made to ensure drinking water is made available to the thousands of devotees participating in the annual folk Goddess festival Gangamma Jathara to be held for one week.

The entire temple complex and outside should be kept clean and sanitised. The engineering officials were asked to ensure proper lighting at the shrine and also all the roads leading to the temple.

The health department should set up required number of first aid centres and the fire department should take all steps for safety. The town planning department should provide sufficient parking facility to cope with the rush. The senior officials of various departments should work together to ensure no inconvenience to the devotees and smooth conduct of week-long Jathara. It may be noted here that Tatayyagunta Gangamma Jathara is one of the most popular religious festivals which attracts thousands of devotees from the district and also other districts.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, DCP Mahapatra, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, RO Sethu Madhav, ACP Balaji, Murthy, fire officer Srinivasulu, veterinary officer Dr Nagendra and horticulture officer Hari Krishnawere present.