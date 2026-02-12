Officials told to work with commitment

Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has directed the officials to perform their duties with commitment for the benefit of public.

Along with Joint Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu, he held a virtual meeting with mandal-level officials of all departments on Wednesday. He discussed various issues like SSC hundred days action plan, status over attendance of students, ongoing civil works in government schools, Unified Family Survey, Akshara Andhra, one month one village four visits, inoperative bank accounts etc.

The Collector ordered the MEOs of respective mandals to prepare 100 days action plan for increasing students’ pass percentage in SSC examinations. He told the officials to ensure regular monitoring over the progress of students by conducting special training classes, separate residential camps to students.

Expressing displeasure over the inordinate delay in completing civil works in schools, Collector Shukla ordered the engineering officials to complete the pending works at once. In view of Maha Sivaratri festival, Endowments department officials were told to make effective arrangements for devotees.

The Collector directed MRO and other revenue officials to conduct the One Month One Village Four Visits to resolve various issues including land disputes in villages and to complete enrolment of 'e' crops in war foot manner. DRO Vijayakumar and others were present.