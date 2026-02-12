AAP will return to power in 2027 on work done by my govt: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged AAP cadre to work hard to ensure the party’s victory in the 2027 assembly polls as he expressed confidence that the work done by his government would once again secure the people’s mandate.

Interacting with party workers during a workshop in Mohali, Mann said, “I welcome everyone to this meeting, which is being joined virtually by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. This is a very unique kind of event. It can be called a seminar, not a programme or a rally.”

Recalling his early political journey, the Punjab CM said when he came to contest elections in 2014, even in Sangrur’s villages there were no proper volunteers or workers.

“No one would introduce me saying ‘Bhagwant Mann will now speak’. I used to introduce myself and finish my speech on my own. Today, the Aam Aadmi Party is a national party,” he said.

Mann earlier said there were doubts about whether the party’s politics would work in Punjab, but the state has always welcomed new revolutions and new ideas. Later, sharing a few snippets from the meeting on X, Mann stated: “Today, held a meeting in Mohali with the entire party organisation, including party MLAs and chairpersons. Detailed discussions were held on issues related to various constituencies.” “All members were urged to work with greater strength and commitment to address people’s concerns. Emphasis was also laid on ensuring that the benefits of public welfare policies effectively reach the common people,” he said.

Addressing the workers, Mann said Punjab accepted Kejriwal’s vision of honest politics.

He said, “Initially we got four seats after the party leadership understood the huge potential of the state. The soil of Punjab is very fertile and everything can grow here, except the seed of hatred.”

“Today AAP is a national party. We are in power in Punjab. We have members in the Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, mayors, councillors, sarpanches and many other positions,” he added.