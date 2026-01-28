Officials urged to work transparently to enhance revenue department’s image

Puttaparthi: District Collector Shyam Prasad has instructed revenue and survey officials to perform their duties with transparency and efficiency to enhance the reputation of the Revenue Department.

He emphasised that all issues related to joint land ownership, government lands and land classification must be resolved strictly within the prescribed timelines.

The Collector was speaking at a workshop on re-survey procedures organised as part of the third phase of the re-survey programme in the district.

The workshop focused on Joint LPM cases, government land identification and land classification, aiming to ensure uniformity and accuracy in survey operations.

The Collector directed officials to collect e-KYC details from farmers as part of the re-survey process and instructed that all re-survey records be prepared in three copies and safely preserved at the Tahsildar, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and District Collectorate offices.

He stressed that proper documentation and record maintenance were crucial to avoid future disputes.

Joint Collector Mourya Bharadwaj also addressed the officials and underlined the need for coordination among departments to complete the re-survey process without errors. Assistant Director of Survey Vijayashanti Bai highlighted the importance of maintaining quality standards and ensuring that there is no scope for lapses during the third phase of the re-survey.

Officials reiterated that the re-survey should be conducted with precision, keeping farmers’ interests in mind, and that grievances arising during the process must be addressed promptly.

They were advised to strictly adhere to government guidelines and timelines.

The workshop was attended by officials involved in the third phase of the re-survey across five revenue divisions, including Deputy Tahsildars, Mandal Surveyors, District Surveyors, Village Surveyors, Village Revenue Officers (VROs), DIoS and IoS officials.

The district administration stated that the re-survey programme aims to bring clarity in land records, prevent disputes and ensure accurate land classification, ultimately benefiting farmers and strengthening public trust in the revenue system.