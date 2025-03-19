OFFICIALS vow to make Kurnool a drug-free district

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has instructed officials to implement comprehensive and stringent measures to eradicate the cultivation, supply and consumption of cannabis and other narcotic substances in the district.

Chairing a Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) meeting at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, the Collector emphasised the need for proactive monitoring and awareness programmes to prevent drug-related activities. He directed officials to exercise heightened vigilance, particularly in universities, medical colleges, and other educational institutions, ensuring that campuses remain free from narcotics.

Authorities were urged to report any instances of drug usage or trafficking without delay, emphasising that such matters have a direct impact on the future of students. Additionally, the District Education Officer (DEO) was instructed to install permanent awareness hoardings in schools and colleges, highlighting the dangers of drug abuse and providing helpline numbers for assistance.

To curb the illegal cultivation of cannabis, the Collector directed the Adoni Sub-Collector and RDOs to collaborate with the Agriculture Department and Village Revenue Officers (VROs) to identify and report such activities to law enforcement. The Excise and Forest Departments were also instructed to conduct strict surveillance and take immediate action against illicit farming.

District SP Vikrant Patil underscored the importance of educating students about the adverse effects of drug abuse. Beginning next academic year, essay writing and speech competitions, awareness rallies, and pledge-taking initiatives will be conducted across schools and colleges. The DEO has been tasked with formulating a structured action plan for these programmes.

Additionally, the SP highlighted concerns over cannabis being clandestinely cultivated among chilli crops and directed the Agriculture Department to sensitise farmers about the legal implications of such practices

To prevent the transportation of narcotic substances, the police, RTC and railway authorities have been instructed to strengthen monitoring mechanisms on buses and trains.

Furthermore, the Additional Municipal Commissioner has been directed to ensure that ward secretariats in Kurnool city promptly report any drug-related complaints to law enforcement agencies.

Special training programmes for bus drivers and conductors will be conducted to help them identify and report suspicious activities. The SP reiterated that strict legal action will be taken against individuals involved in drug abuse, distribution or trafficking.

The district administration has affirmed its commitment to making Kurnool a drug-free district, with all relevant departments working collaboratively to enforce stringent measures against narcotics.