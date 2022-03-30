Old vehicles' registration renewal fee to be hiked from April 1

Vijayawada: The owners of 15-year-old vehicles have to pay more from April 1 for renewal of their vehicle registrations. Owners of two wheelers, three wheelers, cars, jeeps, imported bikes and imported cars have to pay more fee from next month onwards.

According to information, two-wheelers registration renewal fee has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000; three wheelers renewal fee was increased from Rs 600 to Rs 2,500; cars and jeeps renewal of registration fee increased from Rs 600 to Rs 5,000; renewal fee of imported bikes increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, and imported cars fee increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 40,000.

Many car drivers and owners of small car travels are already suffering with the increased prices of diesel and petrol. Vehicle owners are also suffering due to high cost of maintenance, repairs and payment of insurance. In this backdrop, the hike of vehicle registration renewal fee will cause additional burden on travel agents and car drivers, who are eking out livelihood by driving cars and other passenger vehicles.

As the Russia-Ukraine war has been continuing for more than one month and there seems no end to it, petrol and diesel prices may increase further. The objective of the Union and State governments is to dissuade people from using the old vehicles, which are causing heavy pollution in the cities and towns. The governments are trying to promote new vehicles or electric vehicles to check vehicle pollution.