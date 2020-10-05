One-and-half-year old kid chokes to death after swallowing a toy in Snack pack in Vizianagaram

In a tragic incident took place in Vizianagaram district, a one-and-a-half-year-old child has died after a toy got stuck in the throat while eating snacks. Going into details, Sandhya Rani of Chinagudaba SC Street, Garugubilli Zone gave a snack packet to her one-year-old daughter Mounika. The child while eating it has accidentally swallowed a toy from snack packet which got stuck in her throat.

Family members who were alarmed when the baby fainted immediately rushed her to Parvathipuram Area Hospital where she was pronounced dead. It is revealed that the child died on her way to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital performed a postmortem and removed the toy that was stuck in the throat.

The baby's parents reported the incident to Gurugubilli police while the authorities and police are warning parents to take care of their children to avoid such accidents. On the other hand, many have expressed the concern over the presence of such toys in the snack packets that children buy regularly.