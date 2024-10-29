One-day workshop conducted on TOEFL, IELTS

Vijayawada: Vice-principal Fr G Kiran inaugurated the one-day workshop on TOEFL and IELTS with the theme ‘Preparing Students for Global Assessments’ and emphasised the significance of English proficiency at the global level. The Department of English and ELT Centre at Andhra Loyola College jointly organised the workshop.

The event was aimed at equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in these internationally recognised English proficiency tests.

Head of the Department of English N Ranga Babu, explaining the workshop’s objectives, said that as students of international language, it’s essential to aim high and improve their English language skills through global English assessment tests like TOEFL, IELTS, and PTE.

G Navya from Academic Overseas, as the resource person, shared her expertise on the modes of operation for global assessment tests, including TOEFL, IELTS, Duolingo, PTE, Language Activities and Proficiency Test. D Pravin and Dr B Raju also addressed the participants.

The second session featured interactive language activities, designed to enhance participants’ language skills. The workshop concluded with a proficiency achievement test to assess the understanding of the participants.