One dead and fifteen injured after two buses collide in Kadapa

One dead and fifteen injured after two buses collide in Kadapa
KADAPA: In a road accident at Chintakunta village of Kadapa district, one person lost life and 15 others were injured in the incident after two busses collided.

The deceased has been identified as Kondu Naga Subbareddy from Muchu Marri village in Kondapuram mandal. The accident occurred when the wedding buses, traveling from Kondapuram to Vempalli, collided with each other.

Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the scene and took the injured to a local hospital for treatment. A case has been registered, and the police are currently investigating the accident.

