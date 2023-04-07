One dead and three injured after a car hits stationary tractor in Konaseema

A tragic incident took place in Dr BR Ambedkar's Konaseema district where one person died in a road accident and three others, including a woman, were seriously injured.



According to the details, a serious road accident took place on the national highway of Alamuru mandal in Konaseema district after a car hit a tractor parked on the road. In this accident, the driver of the car died on the spot, while a woman and three others were seriously injured.

108 ambulance vehicle reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the accident. The injured were shifted to Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital. At the time of the accident, another car rammed into the person riding the bike.