One dead and three injured after car plunges into a canal East Godavari

A car lost control and plunged into the canal at Korukonda in East Godavari leaving one person dead, two others go missing and three others injured. The accident happened while the car was going from Gokavaram towards Rajahmundry. The occupants of the car were identified as students of Sri Ramachandra Engineering College, Eluru.



The incident took place while they were on the way to vacation at Maredumilli. While Uday Kiran's dead body was found, a search was launched for the missing Hemant and Doode Harshavardhan. The injured car driver Palivela Praneeth, Vemuri Vamsi, and Karaturi Hemant were taken to the hospital.

The police arrived at the scene, registered a case, and initiated an investigation. More information is yet to be ascertained.