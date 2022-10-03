One dead as a car rams into people while taking selfie in Tanku

In a horrific incident, one person died and two others are being treated in the hospital with serious injuries after car rams into people due to negligence of the car driver who is taking selfies. Going into the details, Saiyan Hussain, his friends Phanendra and Sasikiran from Tanuku town came to the road while driving a car for fun. He left the steering wheel with enthusiasm and took many selfies and drove the car directly into the crowd and created chaos. People traveling on the road and running shops ran away in fear. Veerababu, Srinu and his daughter were seriously injured in this incident.



The locals who were alerted immediately took them to a private hospital in 108 for treatment. Veerababu died while receiving treatment there. The locals found that Sayyan Hussain was driving the car at the time of the accident who was unhurt as the air balloons in the car were released. Sayyan Hussain escaped from there. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and inquired about the accident.

The youth received a complaint that the accident took place due to rash driving. Phanindra and Sasikiran are detained and interrogated. On the other hand, as Veerababu, who had come for work, met with an unexpected accident and lost his life.