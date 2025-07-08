One dies as mentally-disturbed man goes berserk

Tirupati: In a shocking incident, a mentally-disturbed person went berserk, attacking people in Alipiri area here on Monday.

One person died and two others injured in the attack creating flutter in busy Alipiri, foot of the Tirumala hills. After the attack, the unstable person fled away after people raising alarm.

Alipiri police reached the area and took the injured persons to the hospital. After a frantic hunt, police nabbed the attacker who was detained in Alipiri police station. The deceased was a beggar living in the Alipiri area and his identity is yet to be ascertained.

Among the two injured, one is also a female beggar and another working in a private institution. Investigation is on.