One drowns, 3 missing as boat capsises

Paderu (ASR District): A country boat capsized in the Raiwada reservoir leaving three persons missing near Jeenabadu in Ananthagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday. During search operations launched soon after the incident, officials recovered the body of one victim, identified as Ganja Jeevan of Jeenabadu village.

Forest watcher Appalaraju and another man, Dabbara Ramesh, are still missing.

According to locals, Appalaraju and three others were travelling in a small boat from the Jeenabadu ghat towards the forest area across the reservoir, reportedly to curb illegal timber transportation. As they were returning, the boat overturned just a short distance from the shore. Jalada Prasad of Jeenabadu managed to swim to safety, while the other three were swept away. Search efforts are continuing to trace the missing persons.