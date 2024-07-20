One drowns in Errakaluva flood

Nidadavole (East Godavari District) : Ghantasala Venkateshu (56), who went fishing in the raging Errakaluva at Yeeragudem village in Nidadavole constituency died due to flood. The villagers expressed grief that the Errakalava floods are killing their village people every year.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh and former MLA Burugupalli Sesha Rao of Nidadavole went to Nidadavole Community Hospital and visited the family members of the deceased.

They donated Rs 5,000 each to the deceased family. The minister appealed to people to be vigilant and follow the instructions of the authorities.

He inspected waterlogged fields in Kansalipalem, Singavaram, and Ravi Metla villages of Nidadavole mandal due to heavy rains and the Erra canal’s flood.



District collector P Prasanthi and District SP D Narasimha Kishore also accompanied him. He said that 13,000 acres of paddy crop in Nidadavole mandal will be damaged due to flooding.

Farmers expressed their concern that they would lose their investment of Rs 20,000 per acre.

Steps will be taken to provide not only seed subsidy but also Rs 6,000 as input subsidy to the flood-affected farmers.

