One held, 431 kg ganja seized

Highlights

Paderu (Alluri Sitarama Raju District): Actingon a tip-off received by Pedabayalu Police Station SI Kolli Ramana on Saturday morning and police...

Paderu (Alluri Sitarama Raju District): Actingon a tip-off received by Pedabayalu Police Station SI Kolli Ramana on Saturday morning and police personnel conducted vehicle checks at Sampangi Puttu Junction in Pedabayalu mandal’s Adagula panchayat. During the operation, they intercepted a van travelling from Odisha via Busiputtu and Rudakota Mamidi toward Koraput district.

The van was found to be carrying 431 kilograms ganja, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 22 lakh. The accused, identified as Shibindra Hantal from Koraput district was apprehended on the spot. The police registered a case under the NDPS Act and presented the accused in court, where he was remanded to custody. Following the court’s orders, the accused was transferred to the central jail.

The operation underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to curb drug trafficking in the region.

