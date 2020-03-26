One held for selling liquor illegally in Narasaraopeta

The police have arrested a person for selling liquor illegally in his flat to encash the lockdown situation at Narasaraopet in Guntur district. The accused identified as D Anji Reddy, who resides at Vidya Vihar apartment next to Income Tax office in Prakash Nagar here in the town.

On receiving the information, the Excise police have conducted a surprise raid, seized liquor bottles stored inside the bathroom and took the accused into their custody.