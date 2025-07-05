Live
One killed in road accident in Kadapa district
Highlights
A man has tragically lost his life in a road accident near Chadipiralla in the Kamalapuram mandal of Kadapa district.
A man has tragically lost his life in a road accident near Chadipiralla in the Kamalapuram mandal of Kadapa district. Balaji, a resident of Kamalapuram and a security guard, was on his way to work when his two-wheeler was struck from behind by a lorry on the Kadapa-Tadipatri main road.
Relatives expressed their sorrow, emphasising that he was en route to fulfil his duties at the time of the accident.
The police have transported the body to the Kadapa RIMSC for a post-mortem examination. A case has been filed, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is currently underway.
