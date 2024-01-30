One killed, two seriously injured in mishap

Nellore: One person died and two others were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred at Dodla Dairy located in Nellore rural mandal on Monday. The deceased was identified as M Seenaiah (42) of Patha Vellanti village of Nellore rural mandal.

According to sources, autorickshaw going towards Deverapalem village from Nellore city collided into a car coming from opposite direction. The injured persons K Masthanaish (50) and R. Krishnaiah (42) were shifted to Bollinene super speciality hospital in Nellore city. Doctors informed the condition of the duo was stable. TDP Nellore parliament president Shaik Abdul Aziz visited the hospital and condoled the family members of the deceased.