  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

One killed, two seriously injured in mishap

One killed, two seriously injured in mishap
x
Highlights

One person died and two others were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred at Dodla Dairy located in Nellore rural mandal on Monday.

Nellore: One person died and two others were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred at Dodla Dairy located in Nellore rural mandal on Monday. The deceased was identified as M Seenaiah (42) of Patha Vellanti village of Nellore rural mandal.

According to sources, autorickshaw going towards Deverapalem village from Nellore city collided into a car coming from opposite direction. The injured persons K Masthanaish (50) and R. Krishnaiah (42) were shifted to Bollinene super speciality hospital in Nellore city. Doctors informed the condition of the duo was stable. TDP Nellore parliament president Shaik Abdul Aziz visited the hospital and condoled the family members of the deceased.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X