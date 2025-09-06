One-stop property solutions on display at CREDAI Tirupati Expo

Tirupati: Thethree-day Property Expo organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Tirupati Chapter, commenced on Friday at SHREE Convention Hall, bringing together builders, suppliers and bankers under one roof.

The event aims to provide a one-stop solution for prospective homebuyers, enabling them to explore a range of housing projects and investment options. Several builders have set up stalls showcasing features of their ongoing and completed ventures.

Visitors can collect brochures, compare projects and choose homes that best suit their needs.

Apart from housing projects, stalls from suppliers of marble, granite, tiles, ceramics, steel, PVC products, elevators, electrical fittings, paints and interior décor have also been set up, offering customers the chance to explore a wide variety of home-related products.

Adding to the convenience, several banks are participating in the expo by providing spot sanctions for housing loans, saving visitors the hassle of visiting multiple branches with documents.

The expo was inaugurated by Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu along with Nagari MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash.

They assured full support to CREDAI members, urging them to comply with government-prescribed norms.

Both leaders promised to raise any issues faced by builders with the State government.

CREDAI Tirupati Chapter president M Ramaprasad highlighted that the association has a presence in 22 towns across Andhra Pradesh.

Stressing adherence to regulations, he said only 55 of over 150 builders in Tirupati are part of CREDAI, as membership requires strict compliance with RERA and TUDA norms.

Tirupati Chapter Chairman K Gopinath, Vice President A Rajesh Babu, Secretary P Narasimha Reddy and Treasurer K Harikrishna among others were present.