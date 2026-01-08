ONGC Well Blowout in Konaseema District: Fires Persist

The blowout at the ONGC well near Irusumanda in the Konaseema district remains unresolved as intense flames continue to erupt for the fourth consecutive day. The incident, which began on the 5th of this month, initially produced massive flames, though officials indicate that the intensity has since diminished.

Authorities are currently implementing control measures from a safe distance of 10 metres from the site of the accident. The ongoing operation includes continuous water spraying aimed at extinguishing the blaze. Officials have expressed that it may take several more days before the fire is completely under control.