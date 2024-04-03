Ongole: 28 volunteers submit resignations

Ongole: A total of 28 volunteers working in the Devudu Cheruvu and Daravari Thota areas of the 21st Division Ward Secretariat in the Ongole Municipal Corporation under the leadership of the local corporator Yanamala Nagaraju submitted their resignations to the Ward Admin Secretary, stating that they can’t take the allegations of TDP leaders anymore.

Speaking on the occasion, volunteers said that they are deeply hurt by the baseless allegations passed by the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena for them. They said that they are providing services to the beneficiaries under various schemes without corruption, and acting like a bridge between the government and the public.

No matter what other party leaders do, it is the YSRCP that will form the government in the state again.

They announced that they will join the YSRCP campaign immediately, and work to make YS Jagan Mohan Reddy CM again, they said.