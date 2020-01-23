Ongole: 3K Run organized to mark National Voters Day

Ongole: The right to vote has a great value in the democratic system of India, said Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara. He inaugurated the 3K Run from the ABM College to the mini stadium in Ongole as part of the celebration of National Voters Day on Thursday.



Speaking at the programme, the Collector said that India was the largest democratic country in the world and added that voters list was crucial for democracy as every voter has the right to elect his favourite leader. He asked the voters to make sure they have verified their names in the voters list before the government publishes the revised voters' list on February 14.

The NSS wing of the DS Government Degree College for Women, AJC K Narendra Prasad, DRO V Venkata Subbaiah, DEO VS Subbarao, RDO Prabhakar Reddy, OMC Commissioner Niranjan Reddy and others also participated in the programme.