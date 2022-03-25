Ongole: 7 held for realtor's murder

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg informed that police have successfully cracked the murder case of Yerragondapalem realtor and arrested seven people, while one accused in the case surrendered in the court.

Briefing the media in Ongole on Thursday, SP Malika Garg explained that Achyuta Adinarayana was in real estate and steel business in Yerragondapalem. There was a dispute between him and another man, Subrahmanyam, over 2-acre land for the last 14 years. About one and half years ago, following police advise to settle the issue in court or by mutual consent, Adinarayana sought the help of Kunduri Guru Prasad to settle the issue. Apart from settling the issue, Guru Prasad and his partner Totla Mastan Reddy got involved in the dispute and cooperated with Subrahmanyam in winning the case over Adinarayana.

Adinarayana developed grudge and collected evidence about a few projects of Guru Prasad to prove that they sold assigned land by making plots and submitted the same in the court. The court ordered the government to take the assigned land from land grabbers.

When the clients started pressurising Guru Prasad, he wanted to eliminate Adinarayana permanently. They sought help of Jagannadham Mastan, who employed Jalagiri Rajasekhar Polisetty Ashok and Kanala Venkata Reddy for a contract of Rs 20 lakh to kill Adinarayana.

On February 20, 2022, the accused Venkata Reddy, Ashok, Rajasekhar and Mastan attacked Adinarayana and hit him with a Bolero XUV car to make it look like an accident. However, Adinarayana escaped with few injuries and suspected it was an attempt to kill him and complained to the police.

As their first attempt failed, Venkata Reddy and his gang decided to kill Adinarayana with weapons. On March 16 evening, they intercepted Adinarayana and his aide Narayana Singh at brick kilns near Gosala. One of them took away Narayana Singh and threw him into a drain while the remaining threw chilli powder in Adinarayana's eyes and stabbed him with knives and defaced him with stone boulders.

Taking serious note of the crime, the SP formed special teams under the supervision of OSD K Chowdeswari. Police teams traced and arrested the gang members on March 23. They seized three knives, five mobile phones and one motorcycle used for the murder.

The SP appreciated Disha DSP A Pallapuraju, CCS inspector K Venkateswara Rao, Giddalur CI Md Firoz, and other members for arresting the accused. She announced that the investigation will continue, as there are some suspects in the case and may continue arrests in future.