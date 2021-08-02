Ongole: Anandaiah's herbal mix distributed to bank employees

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party youth leader, Magunta Raghava Reddy distributed the Anandaiah's wonder mix to the bank employees and retired staff in the Prakasam district at the Union Bank of India office in Nellore Bus Stand centre in Ongole on Sunday.

The Prakasam district Bank Retirees Federation with the help of Magunta Raghava Reddy Charitable Trust organised the programme in which Raghava Reddy participated as the chief guest.

He said that Covid cases have not subsided yet and it is the responsibility of the individual to get protection from the coronavirus. He advised the bankers to wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain physical distance to protect themselves from Coivd.

The assistant general manager of Union Bank of India, I Chandrasekhar thanked the Magunta family for distributing Anandaiah's herbal potion to various sections of society. He appreciated the federation for proving that the bankers will participate in the service programmes, even after their retirement.