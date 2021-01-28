Ongole: Anganwadi workers stage protest at Ongole Collectorate

Ongole: Prakasam district unit of Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union staged a protest in front of the district Collectorate in Ongole on Wednesday and demanded that the government to resolve their issues. The union's Prakasam district secretary Edara Annapurna, president Elizabeth, and others spoke at the protest and explained their demands. They demanded the government to recognise the Anganwadi workers and helpers as the government employees, provide Rs 3 lakh as retirement benefits and half of the salary as pension.

They also demanded the government to consider them eligible for the Amma Vodi, housing plots, insurance schemes, and other welfare programmes, provide promotions as per the seniority, fill supervisor posts by relaxing age of Anganwadis, release pending bills, rents to the Anganwadis by allocating extra budget to ICDS, and others. The ICDS PD Lakshmi Devi met the protesting Anganwadi workers and helpers and spoke to them. She said that their demands will be forwarded to the higher officials for consideration.