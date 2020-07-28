Ongole: BJP leaders cut cake, distribute sweets

Ongole: The Ongole parliamentary constituency president for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu congratulated their newly appointed Andhra Pradesh state president Somu Veerraju.



As part of the celebrations of the appointment, he cut a cake and distributed sweets to the party workers on Tuesday.

He said that Veerraju is a humanitarian since his childhood and rendered exemplary service to society through the party. He said that the AP BJP president always respects the party cadre and takes care of their wellbeing every time. He observed that Veerraju has risen to the state president in the party from a common worker and praised him as an example of committed leadership. He wished Veerraju will lead the party towards more success in the state in the future.

The state executive member Goli Nageswara Rao, Kommu Srinivasa Rao, Kanamala Raghavulu, OBC state secretary Ravulapalli Nagendra Yadav, Ongole town president Pavan Raj, Seggem Srinivas, Bodduluri Anjaneyulu and others also participated in the celebrations.