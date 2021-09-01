Ongole: BJP SC Morcha demands justice for Ramya

Ongole: BJP SC Morcha leaders demanded that the state government deliver justice to the family of Dalit girl Ramya by punishing her murderer.



Morcha state president Gudise Devanand participated as chief guest in a district-level meeting organised by the Marcho here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Devanand alleged that the state government is acting against the interests of the Dalits in the state. He alleged that the government was responsible for the murder of Ramya and demanded justice.

He added that the government was cheating the Dalits by redirecting the SC ST sub-plan funds and by not allocating any funds for the programmes of Dalits under the SC Corporation. He called for the support of the cadre to take the welfare programmes and schemes to the booth level and strengthen the party at the ground level.

He advised the leaders to conduct padayatra at least at the mandal level and see the government utilise the SC ST sub-plan funds to reach the real beneficiaries. He said that the BJP leaders should affirm their ground and explained to the Dalits on how the government is cheating the Dalits. BJP SC Morcha district president Midasala Balakotaiah, district president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu, SC Morcha district in-charge Salman Raju, state secretary Nageswara Rao and others also spoke in the meeting.