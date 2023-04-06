Ongole: Build auditorium in the name of Ambedkar & Jagjivan Ram

Ongole(Prakasam district): The district administration, police personnel, political leaders and educational institutions in Prakasam district on Wednesday celebrated the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister and social justice crusader Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, district ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Dalit leaders Brahmaiah, Anand and Srujan, chairmen and members of various corporations and other leaders garlanded the statues of Jagjivan Ram at Nellore bus stand centre and Ambedkar Bhavan road.

After paying tributes to Ambedkar at a meeting held at the Ambedkar Bhavan, Minister Suresh said that inspired by social activists like Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram, the Andhra Pradesh government has been implementing many welfare schemes for SCs and STs, including the decision to include Dalit Christians into SCs. He said that the YSRCP MPs will speak in support of the decision when the discussion comes in the parliament. He ordered the district Collector to take necessary steps to construct an auditorium in the name of Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram, as per the demand of Dalit fronts.

Srinivasa Reddy recollected meeting Jagjivan Ram when he visited Ongole in 1978. He extended support to Dalits and advised them to meet him in need.

District Collector Dinesh Kumar advised the public to get inspired by the life stories of Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram. He said that with the inspiration from these leaders, he is conducting programmes like Career Guidance and Coffee with Collector.

At a programme held at district police office, SP Malika Garg and other senior officers garlanded the portrait of Jagjivan Ram and paid rich tributes. The SP said that Jagjivan Ram served the country as a freedom fighter, social activist and also as Deputy PM. She said the leader worked for the betterment of the lives of oppressed sections in society and equal rights for them.

The BJP leaders paid rich tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram by garlanding his statue at Ambedkar Bhavan road. BJP SC Morcha Andhra zonal in-charge Pemula Moji, district general secretary Rayapati Ajay Kumar, vice-president Ravulapalli Nagendra Yadav and others participated in the programme.

TDP leaders including State vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Chundi Syam, Eddu Sasikant Bhushan, Kamepalli Srinivasa Rao and others garlanded the portrait of Jagjivan Ram at their district party office and paid

tributes.