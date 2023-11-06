  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: Canara Bank holds ‘Marathon Walk’

Ongole: Canara Bank holds ‘Marathon Walk’
x
Highlights

Ongole: The Canara Bank officers, employees and customers organised a marathon walk, as part of the observation of Vigilance Awareness Week in Ongole...

Ongole: The Canara Bank officers, employees and customers organised a marathon walk, as part of the observation of Vigilance Awareness Week in Ongole town on Sunday.

The walk was conducted from the retail asset hub branch in Mangamoor Road to the regional office in Bhagyanagar by creating awareness among the public on vigilance and by raising anti-corruption slogans.

The bank DGM at the Circle office in Vijayawada Manjunath, AGM and RM Baruri N Maruti Sasidhar, and bank officers also participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X