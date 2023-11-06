Ongole: Canara Bank holds ‘Marathon Walk’

Ongole: The Canara Bank officers, employees and customers organised a marathon walk, as part of the observation of Vigilance Awareness Week in Ongole town on Sunday.

The walk was conducted from the retail asset hub branch in Mangamoor Road to the regional office in Bhagyanagar by creating awareness among the public on vigilance and by raising anti-corruption slogans.

The bank DGM at the Circle office in Vijayawada Manjunath, AGM and RM Baruri N Maruti Sasidhar, and bank officers also participated in the programme.