Ongole : Case booked against Prakasam Super Speciality Hospital

Ongole : The Ongole Town-I police registered a case on Prakasam Super Speciality Hospital for irregularities in handling the Remdesivir injections and launched an investigation following a report by the Vigilance and Enforcement officials.

The squad led by the Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer DSP T Ashok Vardhan conducted a surprise inspection at the Prakasam Super Speciality Hospital on Wednesday and found that there were only 476 Remdesivir injections, being used for the treatment of Covid patients, instead of the stock of 533 injections.

Following the report submitted by the RVEO, SP Siddharth Kaushal ordered the Town I police to register a case under sections 420, 188 of IPC, 18(B) read with 28(A), 36(C) of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 53 of Disaster Management Act.

The Ongole Town-I police registered case number 132/21 on M Hanumantha Rao, managing director of the Prakasam Super Speciality Hospital for the irregularities as per the complaint by the RVEO. Considering the seriousness of the offence, the SP ordered the Town I CI and Singarayakonda CI to set up two special investigation teams to arrest the people involved in the crime.

In other incident, the SP Siddharth Kaushal, following the emergency request for the oxygen from the Deputy Superintendent of GGH Ongole Dr Murali Krishna Reddy, contacted the special officer S Shanmohan and directed him to redirect the oxygen tanker from Visakhapatnam to Nellore and offload 6.7 tons of oxygen at the hospital.

The SP said that if anyone has the information that a corona medicine, injection, oxygen cylinder or other devices were being sold on the black market should immediately share the info by calling Dial 100 or message through WhatsApp number 9121102266. The SP warned that special squads were set up in the district and strict legal action would be taken, if any misappropriation of equipment was reported.