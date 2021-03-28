Ongole: Cops fine 3,061 people for not wearing masks

Ongole: The Prakasam district police imposed Rs 100 fine each from 3,061 people for not wearing masks as part of a special drive to control Covid-19 on Saturday evening.

District SP Siddharth Kaushal conducted the special drive at the Church Centre here and personally issued eChallans on the people who are roaming without wearing masks. He also provided the masks to the violators and created awareness on the importance of Covid control measures.

The SP announced that they are conducting a special drive within all police stations limits on the evening to create Covid awareness and impose fines. He said that the police would act tough on those who neglect their responsibilities, self-safety and safety for others by roaming without masks.

The SP observed that some people are not wearing the masks properly to cover their nose and mouth. He said that the healthcare of everyone is in the hands of the individuals and suggested wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.

He announced that they had registered cases on 3,601 people for not wearing masks and imposed a compound amount of Rs 3,06,100 on them.

SB-I inspector V Suryanarayana, command control inspector R Rambabu, CIs in Ongole and other staff also participated in the drive.