Ongole: Damodar takes charge as principal of Police Training College

Ongole: Superintendent of Police AR Damodar took charge as the 28th principal of the Ongole Police Training College from outgoing principal M Sundara Rao, on Wednesday.

AR Damodar, who also worked as the Vizianagaram SP, joined the Police department as DSP in 2007.

He worked as a trainee DSP in Ongole in 2008 and is the key investigator of the sensational Munna Bhai Gang cases, who murdered transport lorry drivers for sale of the vehicles as scrap.

The judgement in four of the murder cases is due by this month-end. The Additional SP P Bijoy, DSPs Srinivas, Sudhakar, Jyothi Rani, vice-principal Chiranjeevi, RIs, CIs, SIs, RSIs, ministerial staff and other staff members congratulated him.

The principal of the PTC advised the staff to wear masks, maintain physical distance and strictly adhere to the Covid guidelines to protect themselves from being infected with the coronavirus.