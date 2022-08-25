Ongole: Experts create awareness on course selection for students

Ongole(Prakasam District): Experts and representatives of various universities and prestigious colleges advised the students joining engineering and medicine, to know the subjects in the branches and chose the course as per their interests.

They participated as guests and resource persons at national level education fair organised by Brilliant Computer Education here on Wednesday.

MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated the education fair at A1 Convention by lighting the lamp and appreciated the Brilliant Computer Education management for conducting the programme for the bright future of students, who completed intermediate.

He asked students to learn how to choose the right group in the right college, by trying out the mock web counselling.

Presiding over the event, Brilliant Computer Education chairman Shaik Nyamatulla Basha welcomed students and said that their institute will always ready to conduct programmes useful for the students.

Vice-chancellors, professors and representatives from various universities and noted colleges explained the advances in engineering and medical education. They explained the changes in the curriculum, new subjects, courses in demand etc, and their scope by the time they graduate.

QIS Educational Institutions chairman N Nageswara Rao, Prakasam Engineering College chairman K Ramaiah, Mallareddy University director Preethi Reddy, Global Computers representative Jameel, Harshini College chairman G Ravi Kumar, Nagarjuna Degree College chairman Ramprasad and others interacted with students and parents and clarified their questions.

Dr Murthy from JNTU Kakinada and Srinivasa Rao from Polytechnic College explained the web counselling process and addressed the doubts of students with mock counselling.

Human Rights Council of India national vice-president Shaik Khalifatulla Basha, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Prakasam district IRCS chairman P Prakash and others also participated in the programme. Institute managing director Shaik Tahura and teaching and non-teaching staff of the institute thanked the students and parents for making the event a grand success.