Ongole: Farmer bodies, trade unions protest against Centre's policies

Ongole: The AP RaituSangham, AP Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham, AITUC, CITU and other organisations staged a protest, as part of the 'Save India- Save Agriculture Movement', with the inspiration from Quit India Movement, in front of the district Collectorate on Monday.

CITU former State secretary Y Siddhaiah, AITUC district general secretary PVR Chowdary, AP Raitu Sangham district president Pendyala Hanumantha Rao, Akhila Bharata Kisan Sangham district leader V Hanumareddy, and others spoke and explained that the freedom fighters started the Quit India Movement on August 9, 1942, with the desire for self-rule with self-respect and to end the slavery under the foreign rulers.

They said that even after 74 years of Independence, the people in the country are in the clutches of the few people, like Ambani and Adani as the rulers are serving them with anti-public and anti-farmers' decisions. They demanded the public to join them in support to the agitating farmers at Delhi, against the three farm laws, amendments to labour codes, privatisation of public sector units like LIC, banks, railways and others.

They said that the Union government led by Narendra Modi is also trying to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant, which was founded in the State after the sacrifice of 32 lives. They demanded the government to abolish the three farm laws, cancel the new electricity bill, provide fair prices to the lakhs of farmers, scrap the electricity bill and others and asked the public to join them.

The CITU district general secretary Ch Srinivasa Rao, AP Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham district president Jala Anjaiah, CITU town president DamaSrinivasulu, GV Kondareddy, AITUC district leaders K Nageswara Rao, SK Harikrishna and others also participated in the programme.