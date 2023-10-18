  • Menu
Ongole: First Level Checking of EVMs begins

Collector AS Dinesh Kumar interacting with officials on FLC of EVMs at EVMs godown in Ongole on Tuesday
Highlights

Ongole: The First Level Checking (FLC) of the Electronic Voting Machines is being held transparently in the presence of representatives from political parties, announced the district collector AS Dinesh Kumar.

The collector inspected the FLC of EVMs at the EVMs Godown in Ongole on Tuesday and inquired the officials about the methods of checking and their storage.

Speaking at the EVMs Godown, the collector said that the FLC of EVMs is going on as per the instructions of the election commission, and is expected to be completed by November 10. He said that 16 technical officers from BEL Bengaluru are working on FLC to identify any mechanical, electronic and logical issues in the EVMs.

He said that the technicians are loading the symbols of various parties in the presence of their representatives and testing their functionality under CCTV monitoring. The perfect EVMs are being stored for randomization in the godown beside it, and the details of the failed EVMs are entered into the website of the election commission, he said.

The DRO R Srilatha, Additional SP Ashok Babu, election department superintendent Srinivasa Rao, representatives from political parties Damaraju Kranthi Kumar, Swaroop, Sk Rasool, B Rajasekhar, Gurram Satyam, and others also participated in the programme.

