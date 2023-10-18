Live
- Explosive openers and World Cup ace climb closer to ODI rankings summit
- ONGC, OIL to gain as govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil
- Deputy CM releases baby fish into Raiwada reservoir
- ‘Sri Anna Mahotsav’ in Lucknow from October 27
- Foxconn will build AI factories with Nvidia chips, software
- Govt extends curbs on sugar exports to keep prices in check
- 4% DA hike announcement, MSP raise in six Rabi crops likely by Union cabinet today
- Prez Murmu launches 4th agriculture road map of Bihar
- Nine Tamil Nadu fishermen attacked mid-sea by Sri Lankan pirates, sixth attack in 2 months
- Malayalam actor Kundara Johny takes his last breath
Just In
Ongole: First Level Checking of EVMs begins
The First Level Checking (FLC) of the Electronic Voting Machines is being held transparently in the presence of representatives from political parties, announced the district collector AS Dinesh Kumar.
Ongole: The First Level Checking (FLC) of the Electronic Voting Machines is being held transparently in the presence of representatives from political parties, announced the district collector AS Dinesh Kumar.
The collector inspected the FLC of EVMs at the EVMs Godown in Ongole on Tuesday and inquired the officials about the methods of checking and their storage.
Speaking at the EVMs Godown, the collector said that the FLC of EVMs is going on as per the instructions of the election commission, and is expected to be completed by November 10. He said that 16 technical officers from BEL Bengaluru are working on FLC to identify any mechanical, electronic and logical issues in the EVMs.
He said that the technicians are loading the symbols of various parties in the presence of their representatives and testing their functionality under CCTV monitoring. The perfect EVMs are being stored for randomization in the godown beside it, and the details of the failed EVMs are entered into the website of the election commission, he said.
The DRO R Srilatha, Additional SP Ashok Babu, election department superintendent Srinivasa Rao, representatives from political parties Damaraju Kranthi Kumar, Swaroop, Sk Rasool, B Rajasekhar, Gurram Satyam, and others also participated in the programme.