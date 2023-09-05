Ongole: Follow rules in deleting votes

Live
Just In
Ongole: Prakasam district in-charge Collector K Srinivasulu ordered the officials to strictly follow the rules and guidelines stipulated for removing votes of the deceased and people permanently migrated to other places. The in-charge Collector observed the votes re-verification at Alluru village of Kothapatnam mandal on Monday and interacted with the officials and locals.
He explained to them the guidelines and rules put before by the Election Commission to remove the votes of deceased persons and people, who have migrated to other places permanently. He warned them that he wouldn’t tolerate any violation. Ongole RDO Visweswara Rao, Ongole tahsildar Murali, Kothapatnam tahsildar Ramanarao, election supervisors, BLOs and other officials also participated in the programme.